/6 fighter jets compared by speed, range, and climb rate

The MiG-25 Foxbat from Russia holds the record for fastest active fighter jet, with a top speed of Mach 2.83, which is about 1,900 mph. It can fly up to 1,200 km in a mission and climbs at around 40,000 feet per minute. According to defence records, the MiG-25 was built for high-speed intercept and performs well at high altitudes.