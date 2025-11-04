/6 fighter jets compared by speed, range, and climb rate

Fighter jets are designed for high speed, long endurance, and rapid climbs to great altitudes. These abilities make them noticeable in performance charts. Here are six of the world’s leading fighter jets, compared by speed, range, and climb rate. See which excels in each.
The MiG-25 Foxbat from Russia holds the record for fastest active fighter jet, with a top speed of Mach 2.83, which is about 1,900 mph. It can fly up to 1,200 km in a mission and climbs at around 40,000 feet per minute. According to defence records, the MiG-25 was built for high-speed intercept and performs well at high altitudes.
The F-15 Eagle from the USA can reach Mach 2.5, roughly 1,650 mph. Its ferry range is about 3,900 km, meaning it can cover long distances between bases. The climb rate is more than 58,000 feet per minute. As reported by Boeing, the F-15 is still in service due to these powerful numbers.
The Russian Su-27 has a top speed of Mach 2.35 (1,600 mph) and can fly over 3,530 km on one mission. The climb rate is close to 59,000 feet per minute. Experts say its large fuel tanks help cover long distances and maintain high altitude.
The F-22 Raptor is known for high agility and speed. It can reach up to Mach 2.25 (1,500 mph), with a range around 3,000 km and a climb rate of 62,000 feet per minute. Lockheed Martin confirms its supercruise feature lets it fly fast without extra fuel use.
The Rafale from France can go up to Mach 1.8 (approx. 1,390 mph). Its range is about 3,700 km, and the climb rate reaches near 60,000 feet per minute. French Air Force reports show its mix of speed, range and climb rate makes it a key jet for many air forces.
The MiG-29 from Russia can fly at Mach 2.3 (about 1,520 mph). Its range is roughly 2,100 km and the climb rate is over 37,000 feet per minute. According to recent records, MiG-29s are used in fast-response situations where climbing quickly matters most.