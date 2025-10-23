LOGIN
6 countries with the largest defence budgets

Published: Oct 23, 2025, 03:49 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 03:49 IST

Global defence spending surged to new heights in 2025, with nations investing billions to advance weapons, cyber defences, and overall military strength. Know which countries lead this defence race below.

1. United States - $895 billion
1. United States - $895 billion

The United States leads by a wide margin, spending approximately $895,000,000,000 on defence. The budget supports a vast network of military bases worldwide, development of AI systems, hypersonic weapons, space force expansion, and modernising the nuclear arsenal.

2. China - $266.85 billion
2. China - $266.85 billion

China ranks second with a defence budget of around $266,850,000,00. Its focus is on modernising its military forces, increasing naval capabilities, investing in missile technology, and expanding its cyberwarfare units to assert regional and global influence.

3. Russia - $126 billion
3. Russia - $126 billion

Russia is the third-largest spender with about $126,000,000,000. Emphasis is on nuclear weapons, air defence systems, and upgrading ground forces. Despite economic pressures, Russia maintains a strong commitment to military modernisation.

4. India - $75 billion
4. India - $75 billion

India spends roughly $75,000,000,000 annually on defence. The country is prioritising domestic arms production, securing borders, and upgrading its army, navy, and air force. Initiatives like the "Make in India" campaign help boost indigenous defence manufacturing.

5. Saudi Arabia - $74.76 billion
5. Saudi Arabia - $74.76 billion

Saudi Arabia allocates around $74,760,000,000 to defence, the largest in the Middle East region. It invests heavily in advanced military technologies like UAVs, missile defence systems, and border security due to regional tensions.

6. United Kingdom - $71.5 billion
6. United Kingdom - $71.5 billion

The UK spends about $71,500,540,000 on defence. Priorities include cyber defence, AI integration, nuclear deterrence with the Dreadnought programme, and enhancing naval deployments, especially in the Indo-Pacific region post-Brexit.

