These anime series began with promise but stumbled before reaching the finish line, leaving viewers feeling let down. So here are six 6 Anime series that started strong but fell apart by the end.
Anime has the power to captivate viewers right from the first episode, pulling them into imaginative worlds with rich characters, gripping plots, and striking visuals. Some series, however, start off brilliantly only to lose their way, whether due to pacing issues, rushed endings, filler overload, or a shift in tone that alienates fans.
Season 1 of The Promised Neverland was a masterclass in tension and world-building, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately, Season 2 skipped entire arcs from the manga, rushed through plot points, and ended without giving its story the depth it deserved.
The original Aincrad arc was thrilling and emotional, but later arcs shifted away from the high-stakes survival premise that drew fans in. Over time, the series struggled with pacing and focus, leaving many viewers nostalgic for its early episodes.
Tokyo Ghoul started with a dark, emotional tone and compelling world, but its adaptation suffered from rushed storytelling, especially in Tokyo Ghoul:re. Key character development and plot points from the manga were condensed or skipped entirely.
The anime’s first half set up a gritty, emotional battle against corruption, but diverging from the manga for an anime-original ending left fans feeling it was rushed and lacking the emotional impact it promised.
This visually stunning anime had a gripping start, with high stakes and mystery. But halfway through, the story became convoluted, character motivations shifted unpredictably, and the ending left many unsatisfied.
The series began with a unique premise and intriguing character dynamics, but the final act rushed through plot twists and introduced new plot elements that felt out of place, leaving fans divided.