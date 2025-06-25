/50 years since the Emergency: 6 prominent opposition leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi

On 25 June 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a national Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution, citing 'internal disturbance' as grounds. The decision followed the Allahabad High Court’s verdict disqualifying her 1971 election and barring her from holding elected office for six years. Hours after the proclamation, opposition leaders were detained across the country. Civil liberties were suspended, and the press came under strict censorship. As India marks 50 years since that decision, here’s a look at six of the most widely known opposition figures arrested in the early hours of the Emergency.