50 years since the Emergency: 6 prominent opposition leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 15:57 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 15:57 IST

 As India marks 50 years since that decision, here’s a look at six of the most widely known opposition figures arrested in the early hours of the Emergency.

On 25 June 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a national Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution, citing 'internal disturbance' as grounds. The decision followed the Allahabad High Court’s verdict disqualifying her 1971 election and barring her from holding elected office for six years. Hours after the proclamation, opposition leaders were detained across the country. Civil liberties were suspended, and the press came under strict censorship. As India marks 50 years since that decision, here’s a look at six of the most widely known opposition figures arrested in the early hours of the Emergency.

Political Dissent Suppressed: Jayaprakash Narayan
Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as Lok Nayak, became the face of resistance. He had called for Sampoorna Kranti (total revolution), demanding structural reform and an end to corruption. His arrest symbolised the regime’s clampdown on dissent.

Political Dissent Suppressed: Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, was arrested and jailed for nearly 19 months. He used his time in prison to write poems criticising the Emergency. Vajpayee later became India’s Prime Minister.

Political Dissent Suppressed: LK Advani
L.K. Advani, Vajpayee’s close associate and fellow Jana Sangh leader, was also detained. His later remark about media during the Emergency — “When asked to bend, they crawled” — reflected the suppression of press freedom. Advani would later serve as Deputy Prime Minister.

Political Dissent Suppressed: Morarji Desai
Morarji Desai, a senior opposition figure and former Deputy Prime Minister, was also jailed. After the Emergency, he led the Janata Party to victory and became India’s first non-Congress Prime Minister.

Political Dissent Suppressed: Chaudhary Charan Singh
Chaudhary Charan Singh, a leader from Uttar Pradesh known for advocating farmers’ rights, was detained as well. Post-Emergency, he emerged as a key figure in anti-Congress politics and briefly served as Prime Minister.

Political Dissent Suppressed: George Fernandes
George Fernandes, a trade unionist and prominent socialist, was arrested in the infamous Baroda Dynamite Case. Before his capture, he moved in disguise and organised underground resistance. While in jail, he contested and won the 1977 general election from Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

When it ended
The Emergency ended on 21 March 1977. It remains a pivotal chapter in Indian democracy, reminding citizens of the importance of political freedoms, press independence, and constitutional safeguards. The leaders arrested during this period played key roles in shaping post-Emergency India.

