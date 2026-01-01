/5 WWE stats from 2025 you cannot miss – check out

2025 is in the past, but not its records, which still make headlines. As we enter 2026, with plenty to offer, we take a look at five WWE stats from the last year that no one can miss.
The title for the shortest championship reign last year goes to the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, who won his first major title since his return, only for his long-time foe, Seth Rollins, to cash in his Money in the Bank (MITB) briefcase and beat Punk for the title. His reign lasted just five minutes and 10 seconds.
The former Women’s World Champion, Tiffany Stratton, holds the record for the longest championship reign by any in-ring wrestler in 2025. She won her first major title on the January 3 episode of SmackDown Live before losing it to Cargill on Saturday Night’s Main Event (SNME) episode on November 1, ending her 302-day title run on the main roster.
The record for the most tag team wins last year belongs to the Viking-themed team of Erik and Ivar, who won 14 matches together last year, the most across both divisions.
Of all those who featured on the main roster and most of the pay-per-view (PPV) events, LA Knight appeared the most, participating in 48 recorded in-ring matches.
While LA Knight featured in 48 matches, he is not the one to win the most, as the current Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, won 29 across the year.