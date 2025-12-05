/5 weapons the Su-57 fighter jet can carry inside its stealth bays

The Su-57 fighter jet preserves its stealth profile through internal weapons bays that carry six key munitions. These include air-to-air missiles for fighter engagements, anti-radiation missiles for SEAD roles, cruise missiles for precision strikes, and guided bombs for surface targets.
R-77M serves as primary beyond-visual-range weapon for the Su-57 fighter jet. Active radar guidance engages enemy aircraft at extended ranges from main internal bays. The missile fits tandem compartments without compromising stealth design. Su-57 carries multiple units for air superiority missions. Advanced seeker resists electronic jamming during intercepts.
R-74M2 occupies side bays with folding fins optimised for internal carriage. Infrared homing targets heat signatures in close-range dogfights. Reduced cross-section maintains Su-57's low radar profile when doors close. Quick deployment handles high-manoeuvre threats after long-range shots. Upgraded design improves off-boresight targeting capability.
R-37M targets AWACS and high-value aircraft from Su-57's large main bays. Hypersonic terminal phase extends engagement beyond 300km range. Modified version fits internal storage while retaining full performance. Su-57 uses it to neutralise command platforms early in conflicts. Inertial guidance with data link ensures precision at extreme distances.
Kh-58UShK homes on radar emissions for SEAD missions from internal bays. Supersonic speed and folding fins enable compact stealth storage. Range exceeds 200km against air defence systems. Passive seeker requires no aircraft emissions during launch. Su-57 deploys pairs to suppress threats before strike packages arrive.
Kh-69 provides 300km precision strikes against ground targets from Su-57 bays. Fire-and-forget guidance uses satellite navigation for fixed sites. Stealthy profile complements carrier aircraft during penetration. Originally Kh-59MK2, it fits main compartments alongside air-to-air loads. Enables deep strikes without external drag penalties.