LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 unmanned military transport drones changing battlefield logistics

5 unmanned military transport drones changing battlefield logistics

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 16:59 IST

Here are the five unmanned military cargo drones now deliver supplies, ammo, and equipment to the front lines no pilots needed. 5 innovative drones leading the way, with facts, figures, and real uses. Read more below.

Drones for military transport
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Drones for military transport

Transport drones are now carrying food, medicines, equipment and spare parts across war zones, keeping soldiers supplied and reducing risk. Defence experts call these unmanned systems a game changer for logistics as ground convoys face growing threats.

RUMRUNNER the cargo drone
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

RUMRUNNER the cargo drone

Developed for the US Department of Defense by Pyka and Sierra Nevada, the RUMRUNNER can carry about 400 pounds using fully autonomous flight. It has short take off ability, all electric power and is designed for missions in remote and rough terrain, cutting frontline risks.

MULE heavy lift drone
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

MULE heavy lift drone

The MULE is a combat tested electric drone built for harsh supply routes. It can fly for up to four hours, carry over 100 pounds and can work without GPS, which is vital in areas where signals are jammed. The US Army is supporting trials in 2025.

MARV EL Leidos hybrid drone
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

MARV EL Leidos hybrid drone

Built for the US Navy and Marine Corps, MARV EL carries up to 272 kilogrammes over 100 nautical miles. It uses a hybrid fuel and electric system and is designed to resupply troops in remote or hostile areas where runways are limited.

THeMIS UGV air drop drone
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

THeMIS UGV air drop drone

The THeMIS platform from Milrem Robotics combines an unmanned ground vehicle with an aerial drone capable of dropping supplies directly to isolated troops. Mostly used by NATO allies, it helps deliver payloads where trucks or helicopters are too risky.

Hermes 900 air drop variant
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hermes 900 air drop variant

Elbit Systems’ Hermes 900, known for surveillance, now also carries cargo. In service with Israel and other countries, it delivers supplies quickly over long distances without putting pilots in danger from ground fire.

Unmanned drones military supply
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Unmanned drones military supply

Unmanned drones are changing battlefield logistics by cutting resupply times, reducing danger for soldiers and supporting missions in remote zones. From electric platforms to hybrid designs, these drones are becoming vital tools for armies worldwide.

Trending Photo

5 unmanned military transport drones changing battlefield logistics
7

5 unmanned military transport drones changing battlefield logistics

Watch these 7 hilarious and scary horror-comedy movies on Netflix
8

Watch these 7 hilarious and scary horror-comedy movies on Netflix

6 Batters with Most Test runs without hitting a six
6

6 Batters with Most Test runs without hitting a six

From Hardik Pandya to Abhishek Sharma, 5 players to watch out from India's squad in Asia Cup 2025
5

From Hardik Pandya to Abhishek Sharma, 5 players to watch out from India's squad in Asia Cup 2025

From Bowfinger to Game Night: 8 Hollywood comedies that deserve more love
9

From Bowfinger to Game Night: 8 Hollywood comedies that deserve more love