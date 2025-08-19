/5 unmanned military transport drones changing battlefield logistics

Here are the five unmanned military cargo drones now deliver supplies, ammo, and equipment to the front lines no pilots needed. 5 innovative drones leading the way, with facts, figures, and real uses. Read more below.
Transport drones are now carrying food, medicines, equipment and spare parts across war zones, keeping soldiers supplied and reducing risk. Defence experts call these unmanned systems a game changer for logistics as ground convoys face growing threats.
Developed for the US Department of Defense by Pyka and Sierra Nevada, the RUMRUNNER can carry about 400 pounds using fully autonomous flight. It has short take off ability, all electric power and is designed for missions in remote and rough terrain, cutting frontline risks.
The MULE is a combat tested electric drone built for harsh supply routes. It can fly for up to four hours, carry over 100 pounds and can work without GPS, which is vital in areas where signals are jammed. The US Army is supporting trials in 2025.
Built for the US Navy and Marine Corps, MARV EL carries up to 272 kilogrammes over 100 nautical miles. It uses a hybrid fuel and electric system and is designed to resupply troops in remote or hostile areas where runways are limited.
The THeMIS platform from Milrem Robotics combines an unmanned ground vehicle with an aerial drone capable of dropping supplies directly to isolated troops. Mostly used by NATO allies, it helps deliver payloads where trucks or helicopters are too risky.
Elbit Systems’ Hermes 900, known for surveillance, now also carries cargo. In service with Israel and other countries, it delivers supplies quickly over long distances without putting pilots in danger from ground fire.
Unmanned drones are changing battlefield logistics by cutting resupply times, reducing danger for soldiers and supporting missions in remote zones. From electric platforms to hybrid designs, these drones are becoming vital tools for armies worldwide.