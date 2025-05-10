5 times Rohit Sharma owned Test cricket like a boss

1. 212 vs South Africa (2019)
Rohit Sharma scored 212 runs in 2019 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, dominating South Africa with elegant shots all around the park. It was Rohit's first series as an opener in Test cricket, and he made it count.
2. 161 vs England (2021)
On a dry, turning pitch in Chennai in 2021, Rohit battled against all the odds and hit a classic 161 against England in the Chepauk stadium.
3. 121 vs Enlgand (Oval)
At The Oval in London, 2021, Rohit Sharma finally reached his first overseas Test century, a well-composed 127 against England.
4. 120 vs Australia (Nagpur)
In Nagpur 2023, Rohit stood firm against Australia’s spinners and crafted a composed 120. Rohit's innings laid the foundation for a big first innings total for India.
5. 177 vs West Indies (2013)
Making his Test debut in 2013, Rohit Sharma stole the show at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a brilliant 177 against the West Indies. It was Rohit's dream beginning of the red ball journey.