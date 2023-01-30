5 scenes that make Chhatriwali, a sex education class that every Gen Z needs

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh through Chattriwali beautifully depicts the pros and cons about sex education and why safe sex is important. If you haven’t watched the film yet, watch it on ZEE5. Playing a quality control head at a condom factory, Rakul’s character Sanya has a herculean task ahead of her but she did it anyway.

Negative stigma associated with discussions on safe sex

Rakul recognises the significance of her job after encountering a negative stigma associated with discussions about safe sex. She starts a dialogue on the topic in her community, which is received with a variety of comments and incorrect interpretations of the topic.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Sex education in schools

The questions raised by the students in the film make us feel like we've seen them before since they are so comparable to the experiences that almost all of us have experienced as students learning about reproduction in class, which was sometimes dismissed as an "optional" issue.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Conversation starter

The most straightforward and effective scene in the film is perhaps Rakul's portrayal of herself as an icon when she identifies the issue affecting her own family and uses it as a conversation starter for the larger community in her vicinity.



(Photograph: Twitter )

A balancing act

Sanya, a face of the new generation, had the passion to start a revolution, but after being convinced by her sister-in-law, she strikes a balance with what is seen as a domestic issue.



(Photograph: Twitter )

A happy ending

Additionally, it gives the film a little soap-opera like ending that magically cures everything. In the end, this gets us to think about how the same query won't ever be a problem for us until and unless it doesn't turn into a damaging attack on one's family.



(Photograph: Twitter )