/5 Russian weapons that failed to deliver in the Ukraine war

Since the invasion, several Russian weapons promised as advanced have failed in the Russia-Ukraine war. These failures highlight challenges in Russia’s military technology and strategy during the war.
The T-14 Armata was hyped as Russia’s next-generation tank with an unmanned turret and strong armour. However, it saw little use in Ukraine due to mechanical issues and high maintenance, leading Russia to rely on older tanks instead.
Known as a “flying tank”, the Ka-52 was expected to resist heavy fire. Yet, Ukrainian forces shot down many Ka-52s using modern air defences. Its armour proved weaker than claimed, reducing its battlefield role.
The Kalibr missile was designed for precise strikes; however, it reportedly hit targets only about one-third of the time. Many missiles missed or struck civilian areas, limiting their strategic impact in the conflict.
The Soviet-era BM-21 Grad fires many rockets quickly but lacks precision. Reports say it caused civilian casualties and was often countered by Ukrainian artillery, making it less effective against modern defences.
Russia’s stealth fighter Su-57 was expected to dominate the airspace. promoted by saying it was a rival to the F-22 and F-35. However, production delays and maintenance issues limited its deployment. It avoided direct combat, and its stealth capabilities were questioned.