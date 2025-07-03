LOGIN
5 Russian weapons that failed to deliver in the Ukraine war

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 18:16 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 18:16 IST

Russia’s weapons, like the T-14 tank, Ka-52 helicopter, and Su-57 jet, have failed to perform well in Ukraine, as per expectation reports. Issues with accuracy, reliability, and outdated systems show major problems in Russia’s military strategy and technology.

Russian Weapons failed to perform well in Ukraine
(Photograph:Reuters)

Russian Weapons failed to perform well in Ukraine

Since the invasion, several Russian weapons promised as advanced have failed in the Russia-Ukraine war. These failures highlight challenges in Russia’s military technology and strategy during the war.

T-14 Armata Tank , mechanical issues
(Photograph:Reuters)

T-14 Armata Tank , mechanical issues

The T-14 Armata was hyped as Russia’s next-generation tank with an unmanned turret and strong armour. However, it saw little use in Ukraine due to mechanical issues and high maintenance, leading Russia to rely on older tanks instead.

Ka-52 Alligator Helicopter – Vulnerable in Combat
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Ka-52 Alligator Helicopter – Vulnerable in Combat

Known as a “flying tank”, the Ka-52 was expected to resist heavy fire. Yet, Ukrainian forces shot down many Ka-52s using modern air defences. Its armour proved weaker than claimed, reducing its battlefield role.

3M-14 Kalibr Cruise Missile – Accuracy Problems reported
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

3M-14 Kalibr Cruise Missile – Accuracy Problems reported

The Kalibr missile was designed for precise strikes; however, it reportedly hit targets only about one-third of the time. Many missiles missed or struck civilian areas, limiting their strategic impact in the conflict.

BM-21 Grad Rocket System – Outdated and Inaccurate
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

BM-21 Grad Rocket System – Outdated and Inaccurate

The Soviet-era BM-21 Grad fires many rockets quickly but lacks precision. Reports say it caused civilian casualties and was often countered by Ukrainian artillery, making it less effective against modern defences.

Su-57 Felon Fighter Jet - fifth-generation stealth fighter
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57 Felon Fighter Jet - fifth-generation stealth fighter

Russia’s stealth fighter Su-57 was expected to dominate the airspace. promoted by saying it was a rival to the F-22 and F-35. However, production delays and maintenance issues limited its deployment. It avoided direct combat, and its stealth capabilities were questioned.

