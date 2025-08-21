/5 records of Ajinkya Rahane which no other Indian player has achieved

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday (August 21) announced his decision to step down as Mumbai's captain ahead of the upcoming domestic season
The SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) are known to be tough for Indian batters. But Ajinkya Rahane became the first Indian to register both his maiden Test and ODI centuries in these tough conditions.
Rahane is regarded as one of the safest fielders in Indian cricket history. In a Test match against Sri Lanka in August 2015, he set a record by taking eight catches in a single Test match.
The Boxing Day Test in Australia is one of the most iconic matches in world cricket. Rahane is the only Indian to score a century in this fixture both as a player (2014) and as a captain (2020).
In December 2015 against South Africa, Rahane scored a century in both innings of the match while batting at no. 5. He remains the only Indian to achieve this milestone.
Rahane also holds the record for the highest score by an Indian batter on a T20I debut (61 runs) against England in 2011.