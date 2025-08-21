LOGIN
5 records of Ajinkya Rahane which no other Indian player has achieved

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 21:33 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 21:33 IST

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday (August 21) announced his decision to step down as Mumbai's captain ahead of the upcoming domestic season

First Indian to score maiden Test and ODI centuries in SENA countries
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

First Indian to score maiden Test and ODI centuries in SENA countries

The SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) are known to be tough for Indian batters. But Ajinkya Rahane became the first Indian to register both his maiden Test and ODI centuries in these tough conditions.

Only Indian to take eight catches in a single Test
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Only Indian to take eight catches in a single Test

Rahane is regarded as one of the safest fielders in Indian cricket history. In a Test match against Sri Lanka in August 2015, he set a record by taking eight catches in a single Test match.

Special record in Boxing Day Tests against Australia
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Special record in Boxing Day Tests against Australia

The Boxing Day Test in Australia is one of the most iconic matches in world cricket. Rahane is the only Indian to score a century in this fixture both as a player (2014) and as a captain (2020).

Only Indian to hit two Test centuries in same match while batting below no. 4
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Only Indian to hit two Test centuries in same match while batting below no. 4

In December 2015 against South Africa, Rahane scored a century in both innings of the match while batting at no. 5. He remains the only Indian to achieve this milestone.

Highest score by an Indian on T20I debut
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Highest score by an Indian on T20I debut

Rahane also holds the record for the highest score by an Indian batter on a T20I debut (61 runs) against England in 2011.

