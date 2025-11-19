LOGIN
5 Ranji Trophy players dismissed for hitting the ball twice: Full list inside

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 14:01 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 14:01 IST

During a Ranji Trophy match between Meghalaya and Manipur, Meghalaya batter Lamabam Singh was dismissed rarely after hitting the ball twice. Now let’s take a quick look at the five players who have fallen to this unusual dismissal.

K Bavanna (Andhra, 1963-64)
A rare moment in Ranji history. Bavanna became the first batter to be ruled out for hitting the ball twice. It happened during the 1963-64 season, long before this dismissal became a talking point.

Shahid Parvez (Jammu & Kashmir, 1986-87)
Parvez joined the short list in the 1986-87 season when he tried to stop the ball from rolling onto his stumps. The appeal went up, the umpire agreed, and he had to walk back.

Anand George (Tamil Nadu, 1998-99)
George faced the same fate in the 1998-99 Ranji season. After defending a delivery, he tapped the ball again while trying to keep it away from the stumps, which led to his unusual dismissal.

Dhruv Mahajan (Jammu & Kashmir, 2005-06)
Mahajan was the next player to fall to this rare rule in 2005-06. A defensive shot rolled back toward his stumps; he reacted to save them, and the umpire gave him out after the appeal.

Lamabam Singh (Manipur, 2025-26)
Singh became the latest name on this uncommon list. While playing against Meghalaya, he defended a ball that started drifting back toward the stumps. His second touch led to an immediate appeal and a clear decision.

