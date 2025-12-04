/5 players with most ODI runs in Vizag: Check where Virat and Rohit stand

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, meet the five players to score most runs in Vizag stadium. This list includes stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh.
Virat Kohli leads the list of highest ODI run-scorers at Visakhapatnam with 587 runs in seven matches. He has three centuries and two fifties here. His average of 97.83 shows how strong he has been on this ground.
Rohit Sharma has scored 355 runs in seven ODIs at Visakhapatnam, including one century and two fifties. With an average of 59.16, he has always looked comfortable here and remains one of India’s most reliable batters at this venue.
MS Dhoni made 260 runs in seven ODIs at Visakhapatnam. He has a century and a fifty at this stadium, averaging 65.00. His calm batting and smart finishing made him a match-winner for India on this ground.
Shai Hope has scored 201 runs in just two matches at Visakhapatnam, including an unbeaten 123. With an average of 201.00, he is one of the most successful visiting batters at this venue for the West Indies.
Yuvraj Singh scored 196 runs in four ODIs at Visakhapatnam, including two fifties. Known for his clean hitting and match-winning ability, he averaged 65.33 here and delivered important innings for India at this ground.