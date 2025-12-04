LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 players with most ODI runs in Vizag: Check where Virat and Rohit stand

5 players with most ODI runs in Vizag: Check where Virat and Rohit stand

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 19:25 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 19:25 IST

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, meet the five players to score most runs in Vizag stadium. This list includes stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh.

Virat Kohli (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli leads the list of highest ODI run-scorers at Visakhapatnam with 587 runs in seven matches. He has three centuries and two fifties here. His average of 97.83 shows how strong he has been on this ground.

Rohit Sharma (India)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma has scored 355 runs in seven ODIs at Visakhapatnam, including one century and two fifties. With an average of 59.16, he has always looked comfortable here and remains one of India’s most reliable batters at this venue.

MS Dhoni (India)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

MS Dhoni (India)

MS Dhoni made 260 runs in seven ODIs at Visakhapatnam. He has a century and a fifty at this stadium, averaging 65.00. His calm batting and smart finishing made him a match-winner for India on this ground.

Shai Hope (West Indies)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Shai Hope has scored 201 runs in just two matches at Visakhapatnam, including an unbeaten 123. With an average of 201.00, he is one of the most successful visiting batters at this venue for the West Indies.

Yuvraj Singh (India)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh (India)

Yuvraj Singh scored 196 runs in four ODIs at Visakhapatnam, including two fifties. Known for his clean hitting and match-winning ability, he averaged 65.33 here and delivered important innings for India at this ground.

Trending Photo

India-Russia Summit: Why Putin landed on Palam Airport instead of Indira Gandhi International?
7

India-Russia Summit: Why Putin landed on Palam Airport instead of Indira Gandhi International?

IMDb's 10 most popular Indian celebrities 2025: Ahaan Pandey, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more
11

IMDb's 10 most popular Indian celebrities 2025: Ahaan Pandey, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more

Stealth jets vs non-stealth jets: 10 advantages of stealth on the battlefield
10

Stealth jets vs non-stealth jets: 10 advantages of stealth on the battlefield

IMDb's most popular Indian directors list 2025: Aryan Khan, Mohit Suri and more
11

IMDb's most popular Indian directors list 2025: Aryan Khan, Mohit Suri and more

Air superiority vs multirole fighter jet: What sets them apart and which one rules modern warfare
7

Air superiority vs multirole fighter jet: What sets them apart and which one rules modern warfare