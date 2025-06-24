5 players with most catches in Test cricket - Only 1 Indian in the list

From Joe Root to Steve Smith, here are five cricketers who have the most catches in Test cricket. The list also includes legendary players like Rahul Dravid, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis.
Former England captain, Joe Root has taken 210 catches in 293 innings, making him one of England’s most dependable fielders in the slip cordon. His sharp reflexes and consistency have made him a key asset in the field.
Rahul Dravid, often known for his rock-solid batting, was equally effective in the slips. He took 210 catches in 301 innings, demonstrating remarkable concentration and a safe pair of hands that made him one of the most reliable catchers in Test cricket.
Mahela Jayawardene’s presence in the slip cordon was a major advantage for Sri Lanka. He finished with 205 catches in 270 innings.
Steve Smith has been a standout fielder for Australia, especially in the slip region. With 200 catches in 223 innings, he has consistently converted difficult chances and maintained high standards in the field alongside his batting contributions.
Jacques Kallis brought immense value to South Africa not just with bat and ball, but also as a reliable slip fielder. He clutched 200 catches in 315 innings.