LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Viv Richards to Don Bradman: 5 players fastest to score 5000 runs in Tests, only one Indian in list

From Viv Richards to Don Bradman: 5 players fastest to score 5000 runs in Tests, only one Indian in list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 18:52 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 18:52 IST

From Viv Richards to Don Bradman, here's a look at the five players fastest to score 5000 runs in Tests. There is only one Indian in the list and it's not Kohli, Tendulkar and Sehwag.

Don Bradman (Australia) - 56 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Don Bradman (Australia) - 56 innings

Former Australian batter Don Bradman was the quickest to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 36 matches and 56 innings.

Jack Hobbs (England) - 91 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Jack Hobbs (England) - 91 innings

English legend Jack Hobbs is next on the list. He took 55 matches and 91 innings to score 5000 Test runs.

Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 95 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 95 innings

West Indies star Garry Sobers, famous for his powerful batting has reached 5000 runs in 56 matches and 95 innings.

He is considered as one of the finest batters from the West Indies team.

Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 95 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 95 innings

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, famous for his batting without a helmet got to his 5000 Test runs in just 52 matches and 95 innings.

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 95 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 95 innings

Viv Richards was one of the most stylish batters from the West Indies has reached his 5000-run mark in 64 matches and 95 innings.

Trending Photo

From Viv Richards to Don Bradman: 5 players fastest to score 5000 runs in Tests, only one Indian in list
5

From Viv Richards to Don Bradman: 5 players fastest to score 5000 runs in Tests, only one Indian in list

From Rafael Nadal to Pete Sampras: 5 tennis players with most men's singles grand slams
5

From Rafael Nadal to Pete Sampras: 5 tennis players with most men's singles grand slams

Alchemy of Souls to Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: 8 k-dramas showcasing epic saga of royalty and tales of romance
9

Alchemy of Souls to Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: 8 k-dramas showcasing epic saga of royalty and tales of romance

What will happen if a F-35 fighter jet tries to fly into space?
7

What will happen if a F-35 fighter jet tries to fly into space?

Joe Root is first batter to score 3k Test runs vs India but THIS Pak batter has highest average
6

Joe Root is first batter to score 3k Test runs vs India but THIS Pak batter has highest average