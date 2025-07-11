/From Viv Richards to Don Bradman: 5 players fastest to score 5000 runs in Tests, only one Indian in list

From Viv Richards to Don Bradman, here's a look at the five players fastest to score 5000 runs in Tests. There is only one Indian in the list and it's not Kohli, Tendulkar and Sehwag.
Former Australian batter Don Bradman was the quickest to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 36 matches and 56 innings.
English legend Jack Hobbs is next on the list. He took 55 matches and 91 innings to score 5000 Test runs.
West Indies star Garry Sobers, famous for his powerful batting has reached 5000 runs in 56 matches and 95 innings.
He is considered as one of the finest batters from the West Indies team.
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, famous for his batting without a helmet got to his 5000 Test runs in just 52 matches and 95 innings.
Viv Richards was one of the most stylish batters from the West Indies has reached his 5000-run mark in 64 matches and 95 innings.