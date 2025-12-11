/5 overseas batters who could earn bigger paychecks in IPL 2026 auctions - Check two left-handers

With the IPL 2026 auctions just around the corner, let's glance at the five overseas players who could earn bigger paychecks.
Cameron Green could receive a bigger paycheck this year because teams value his power hitting and his ability to clear boundaries at will. His flexibility in the middle order makes him one of the most attractive overseas batting options.
Devon Conway is likely to draw strong bids as teams trust his consistency at the top. His ability to give steady starts and handle both pace and spin makes him a reliable overseas batter who can fetch a higher price.
David Miller remains a proven middle-order striker, and his finishing ability keeps him in high demand. His experience in pressure situations and his clean hitting make him a player who could easily land a better deal this auction.
Reeza Hendricks enters the auction with solid T20 form, and teams looking for a stable top-order batter will keep an eye on him. His timing, strike rotation, and recent performances could push his value higher this year.
Pathum Nissanka has improved as a T20 opener, and his strong technique and reliable starts make him a valuable choice. With his growing international record, he is expected to attract higher bids from teams needing top-order stability.