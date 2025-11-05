LOGIN
5 oldest debutants in Test cricket since 2000: No Indian makes the cut

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 19:33 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 19:33 IST

As 31-year-old Australian cricketer Jake Weatherald prepares to make his debut in the first Ashes Test on Friday (Nov 21), let’s take a look at the five oldest players to make their Test debut since 2000.

Ed Joyce (Ireland) – 39 years, 231 days (2018)
(Photograph: AFP)

Ed Joyce (Ireland) – 39 years, 231 days (2018)

Irish star Ed Joyce made his long-awaited Test debut against Pakistan in 2018. At 39, he fulfilled his dream of representing Ireland in their first-ever Test match.

Asif Afridi (Pakistan) – 38 years, 299 days (2025)
(Photograph: AFP)

Asif Afridi (Pakistan) – 38 years, 299 days (2025)

Pakistan’s Asif Afridi became one of the oldest players to debut in Tests when he played against South Africa in 2025. His patience and hard work finally paid off late in his career.

Shaun von Berg (South Africa) – 37 years, 150 days (2024)
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun von Berg (South Africa) – 37 years, 150 days (2024)

After years in domestic cricket, spinner Shaun von Berg earned his first Test cap for South Africa in 2024. His debut showed that age is no barrier to achieving big dreams.

Bryce McGain (Australia) – 36 years, 359 days (2009)
(Photograph: AFP)

Bryce McGain (Australia) – 36 years, 359 days (2009)

Australian leg-spinner Bryce McGain made his Test debut just before turning 37. Though his Test career was short, his story is a true example of never giving up on your dream.

Tim Murtagh (Ireland) – 36 years, 282 days (2018)
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim Murtagh (Ireland) – 36 years, 282 days (2018)

Ireland’s Tim Murtagh made his Test debut at 36 against Pakistan. The experienced bowler impressed with his accuracy and control, proving that experience can shine even in the longest format.

