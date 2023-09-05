5 new South Indian language films and series to watch this weekend

| Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

With a rich tapestry of languages, cultures, and genres, the South Indian film industry has been consistent in delivering a diverse and captivating narrative. From spine-tingling comedy horrors to epic historical sagas, and heartfelt narratives that touch on societal issues, the South Indian film and series landscape offers an engaging array of stories. These five remarkable films and series represent the finest of South Indian storytelling, promising entertainment that spans emotions, genres, and cultural landscapes:



DD Returns

This comedy horror is all about a group of friends who hide a bag full of money and jewels in a haunted bungalow to escape the police. However, their plans take a terrifying turn when they are forced to play a dangerous survival game orchestrated by the ghosts haunting the palace.



Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam is a tale about Tamizhselvi, a villager in Ramanathapuram district, who faces pressure from her relatives to marry one of her uncle's sons to inherit her wealth. However, she refuses and seeks help from Kathar Basha alias Muthuramalingam, who is in prison. As their story unfolds, secrets are revealed, love blossoms, and Kathar's journey takes an unexpected turn as he fights to protect Tamizhselvi from her relatives and hidden enemies.



Ponniyin Selvan II

The saga continues in this highly anticipated sequel to the epic historical fiction film. Set in the 10th Century Chola dynasty, it follows the journey of Aditha Karikalan and Arulmozhi Varman as they navigate a complex conspiracy against the royal family. With a star-studded cast and breathtaking visuals, Ponniyin Selvan II promises to transport you to a bygone era of South Indian history.



2018 SonyLiv

Set amidst the 2018 Kerala floods, this is a story of diverse group of individuals. This Malayalam film weaves a compelling narrative that touches on various social issues while delivering a powerful and moving cinematic experience. This movie became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.



Vaathi

Tamil superstar Dhanush takes on the role of a passionate advocate for affordable education in India's flawed education system. Expect a mix of romance and action as he confronts formidable adversaries determined to thwart his noble mission. Vaathi is a thought-provoking and action-packed film that sheds light on critical issues.



