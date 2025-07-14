LOGIN
5 nations betting billions on fighter jets yet to take off

Published: Jul 14, 2025, 17:27 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 17:27 IST

Here are the five countries investing billions in developing advanced fighter jets. However, progress has been slowed down by technical challenges and political issues, causing delays in getting the jets ready for use.

Fighter Jets
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Five countries are building advanced fighter jets, but technical glitches and politics keep them limited. Billions spent, yet no flights. A 2025 Reuters report highlights delays in next-gen jet programmes.

Russia’s Su-57 Struggles
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Russia’s Su-57, a fifth-generation stealth jet, faces engine and production delays. Only 21 jets are operational. A TASS report says sanctions and tech issues could push full deployment to 2030.

China’s J-36
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

China’s J-36, a rumoured sixth-generation jet, is in early testing. Its tailless design promises stealth, but a 2025 TWZ report highlights supply chain issues slowing progress.

Turkey’s TF-X Stalls
4 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Turkey’s TF-X, a stealth fighter, aims to rival the F-35. However, a 2025 Defense news report says engine development and funding disputes have delayed its 2028 target.

UK’s Tempest
5 / 6
(Photograph: BAE Systems)

The UK’s Tempest, a sixth-generation jet, faces cost overruns and partner disagreements. A 2024 BBC report warns its 2035 rollout could slip due to tech challenges.

South Korea’s KF-21
6 / 6
(Photograph: The National Interest)

South Korea’s KF-21 Boramae is near production, but engine integration issues persist. A 2025 Jane's report says full combat readiness may not come until 2032.

