5 Most Fascinating Lost Cities

The Mythical Lost City of Atlantis
The phrase “lost city of Atlantis” evokes a sense of mystery. Imagine a great civilization that is so developed but destined to vanish under the seas. Plato, a Greek philosopher from Athens, claimed that this city was a hub of riches and knowledge.
Machu Picchu
High up in the Andes of Peru, wrapped in mist and mystery, lies Machu Picchu. Constructed around 1450 by the Incas, this stunning city was left deserted a century afterward, concealed deep in the jungle, it was untouched for centuries.
Pompeii
Pompeii was a vibrant Roman city teeming with life. But Mount Vesuvius (a somma-stratovolcano volcano) had a different plan in 79 AD. Then a rippling historic eruption buried everything beneath a mantle of ash and rock, freezing time at that moment. Streets, markets, houses disappeared in an instant.
Dwarka
A city beneath the sea? That’s Dwarka, the fabled kingdom of Lord Krishna. Ancient texts depict it as an impressive port with golden palaces and bustling commerce. But after Krishna’s death, the city was swallowed by the sea. Archaeologists have discovered submerged structures and artifacts in the waters of present-day Dwarka, suggesting this legendary city may have actually existed.
Petra
“Rose City”? That’s Petra, one of the oldest lost cities in the world. Perta is Jordan’s ancient wonder, carved straight into pink sandstone cliffs. Once a thriving trade hub of the Nabateans, it flourished until earthquakes and shifting trade routes led to its downfall. By the 7th century, this ruined city was abandoned and swallowed by the desert.