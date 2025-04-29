5 Most Expensive Sports Cars in the World

Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail
Currently, it tops the list as the most expensive sports car in the world, a whopping $30.2 million (₹252 crores). This bespoke beauty will belong to an ultra-exclusive clientele.
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail
This is yet another of the many hyper-exclusive masterpieces from Rolls-Royce, known as the Boat Tail, which costs $28.2 million (₹236 crores). This 6.75-liter V12 engine beast is meant for collector dreams.
Bugatti La Voiture Noire
Bugatti La Voiture Noire, literally meaning The Black Car, is a one-off hyper car. It pays tribute to the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic.
Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta
It's a rare open-top hyper car, —only three were ever made, costs $17.1 million (₹144 crores). It features extreme aerodynamics, lightweight carbon-fiber construction.
SP Automotive Chaos
SP Automotive Chaos is one of the newest entrants into the hyper car market and is priced at $14.5 million (₹122 crores). This Greek ultra-performance car will cause a metamorphosis in speed and technology.