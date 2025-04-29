Advertisment
Photos

5 Most Expensive Sports Cars in the World

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, with its open-top design and unique styling, commands attention and a hefty price of approximately $million, making it a collector's dream.

Photograph: (Pexels)
Photograph: (Pexels)
Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail

Currently, it tops the list as the most expensive sports car in the world, a whopping $30.2 million (₹252 crores). This bespoke beauty will belong to an ultra-exclusive clientele.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

This is yet another of the many hyper-exclusive masterpieces from Rolls-Royce, known as the Boat Tail, which costs $28.2 million (₹236 crores). This 6.75-liter V12 engine beast is meant for collector dreams.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Bugatti La Voiture Noire, literally meaning The Black Car, is a one-off hyper car. It pays tribute to the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

It's a rare open-top hyper car, —only three were ever made, costs $17.1 million (₹144 crores). It features extreme aerodynamics, lightweight carbon-fiber construction.

SP Automotive Chaos

SP Automotive Chaos is one of the newest entrants into the hyper car market and is priced at $14.5 million (₹122 crores). This Greek ultra-performance car will cause a metamorphosis in speed and technology.

