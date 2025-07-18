/5 Most expensive sporting Trophies in the world, Check which trophy ranks first

From FIFA World Cup Trophy to Borg-Warner Trophy, here's a look at the five most expensive sporting trophies in the world. Also check which sports trophy ranks first on this list.
The FIFA World Cup Trophy is the most valuable and the most expensive sporting trophy in the world. It is made from 18-carat gold and weighs about 6 kg. The base of the trophy has the names of past winning countries engraved on it. The worth of this trophy is estimated to be around $20,000,000.
The Woodlawn Vase trophy comes second on this list. It is given to the winner of the Preakness Stakes (part of the U.S. Triple Crown).
This trophy is made from pure sterling silver and it weighs around 13 kg and stands 91 cm tall. The estimated worth of this trophy is around $4,000,000.
The famous motorsport trophy - Borg-Warner Trophy comes third on this list. This trophy is awarded to the winner of the Indianapolis 500. It is the tallest among major sporting trophies and stands at 1.625 meters.
Made from sterling silver, the trophy features a small statue of a naked man, symbolizing ancient Greek athletes. The estimated worth of this trophy is around $3.5 million.
The FA Cup is the oldest national tournament in the world and comes fourth on this list. It is made from sterling silver and weights around 6.3 kg and is 61.5 cm tall.
The original trophy was stolen in 1895 and a new one was created to replace it.
The Stanley Cup is the oldest trophy in the professional sports. It is made from a mix of silver and nickel and weighs around 15.5 kg. The trophy stands 89.5 cm tall and its estimated worth is around $6,30,035.