/5 moments that proved the B-1B still matters in 2025

The B-1B Lancer has returned to international attention following recent US Air Force flights near the Venezuelan coast and surrounding Caribbean islands. The sorties, which came shortly after B-52 bombers and F-35B fighters were tracked in the same region, form part of a broader pattern of increased American aerial activity in the area. While US officials have linked the missions to regional security and counter-narcotics operations, their timing has reignited discussion about the role of legacy strategic bombers in contemporary geopolitics. In 2025, the B-1B continues to demonstrate its operational value and long-range capability across multiple theatres. Here are 5 moments when the bomber proved it's might and relevance today:

