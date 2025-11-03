/5 modern-day military technologies inspired by science fiction

Military technologies like powered exosuits, invisibility materials, autonomous vehicles, and laser weapons were once sci-fi ideas. Today, they enhance soldier safety and change combat.
Inspired by movies like Iron Man, exosuits are wearable robotic armour that enhance soldier strength and endurance. Lockheed Martin’s ONYX suits reduce fatigue and can predict movements, making soldiers faster and stronger.
True invisibility is hard, but “Quantum Stealth” materials bend light around objects. Developed by Canadian scientists, this technology makes soldiers and vehicles nearly invisible to the naked eye, aiding stealth missions.
Known as the “Iron Man suit” of the military, TALOS protects soldiers from bullets, monitors health, and helps them see in the dark. Versions are being tested to provide enhanced battlefield safety.
Drones and unmanned ground vehicles are now common, but autonomous vehicles that think like humans are coming soon. These robots can perform dangerous tasks without human control, improving safety and efficiency.
Laser weapons, long a sci-fi staple, are now real. They fire beams of light at targets with speed and precision, capable of disabling drones, missiles, and enemy equipment silently and without ammunition.