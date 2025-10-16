/5 highest ODI run-chases on Australian soil: India achieved it twice, see full list

As the highly anticipated India vs Australia ODI series begins on Sunday (Oct 19), let's glance at the top five highest ODI score chases in Australia
Australia chased down England’s 334/6, scoring 334/8 in 49.2 overs to win by two wickets. It was a thrilling finish, with the hosts crossing the target with just four balls remaining in the highest ODI chases in Australia.
India successfully chased 331/4 set by Australia, reaching the target in 49.4 overs. Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 104, guiding his team to a six-wicket win with two balls to spare, marking one of the highest successful ODI chases on Australian soil.
India chased down Sri Lanka’s 321, finishing 321/3 in just 36.4 overs at an impressive run rate of 8.75. It was a fast-paced chase, with the Indian batsmen showing excellent timing and finishing the match comfortably with seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli was the hero of India, who scored an unbeaten 133 off 86 balls.
India posted 309, and Australia reached 310/5 in 49.2 overs to win by five wickets. Steven Smith starred with 149 runs, steering his team to victory in a competitive chase, highlighting Australia’s strong batting depth in ODI cricket on home soil.
England chased 308/5 to secure a win in a challenging run chase on Australian soil. With steady partnerships and smart batting, they completed the target, showing composure and skill, making it one of the notable successful ODI chases in Australia.