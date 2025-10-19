/5 fighter jets that use infrared “smart skin” to detect threats instantly

The F-35 Lightning II became the first fighter jet to use a full infrared smart skin known as the AN/AAQ-37 Distributed Aperture System (DAS). Developed originally by Northrop Grumman and now produced by Raytheon, this system uses six high-resolution infrared sensors around the airframe. It gives the pilot a complete 360° image and tracks missile launches up to 1,300 km away. According to Wikipedia (AN/AAQ-37, 2012), DAS allows the F-35 to “see through” clouds and darkness, giving unmatched situational awareness.