/5 fighter jets that use infrared “smart skin” to detect threats instantly

The F-35 Lightning II became the first fighter jet to use a full infrared smart skin known as the AN/AAQ-37 Distributed Aperture System (DAS). Developed originally by Northrop Grumman and now produced by Raytheon, this system uses six high-resolution infrared sensors around the airframe. It gives the pilot a complete 360° image and tracks missile launches up to 1,300 km away. According to Wikipedia (AN/AAQ-37, 2012), DAS allows the F-35 to “see through” clouds and darkness, giving unmatched situational awareness.
The F-22 Raptor received its newest upgrade in 2025 with the Infrared Defensive System (IRDS), as reported by Lockheed Martin and Army Recognition (2025). This system adds embedded TacIRST sensors, small, flat infrared panels placed around the aircraft’s body, to detect and track heat signatures from enemy aircraft and missiles. This effectively gives the Raptor a smart skin that warns pilots of threats before radar can.
The Eurofighter Typhoon uses the PIRATE (Passive Infra-Red Airborne Tracking Equipment) system that works like a partial smart skin. According to defence sources, PIRATE detects air targets over 80 km away and can identify the type of aircraft using thermal imaging. The system is being upgraded for the next-generation European fighter to include distributed infrared sensors across the fuselage.
The Su-57 carries Russia’s 101KS-O and 101KS-U infrared systems, forming a full-sphere tracking network. According to Russian defence reports, these sensors can detect aircraft and missiles approaching from any direction, creating a distributed heat-sensing layer. This makes the Su-57 one of the few non-Western fighters using a similar “infrared skin” structure.
The KF-21 Boramae, developed by South Korea, is being designed with infrared search and tracking technology built into its external structure. Hanwha Systems confirmed integration of distributed infrared sensors for future versions. These aim to provide full missile and aircraft detection coverage similar to the F-35’s system by the early 2030s.