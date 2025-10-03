LOGIN
5 countries with the most gold reserves in the ground

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 03, 2025, 02:30 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 02:30 IST

Gold remains a symbol of wealth, and the largest untapped reserves shape the future of mining and finance. Australia, Russia, South Africa, the United States, and Indonesia hold the majority of the world’s unmined gold worth trillions underground.

Symbol of wealth
1 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Symbol of wealth

Gold remains a symbol of wealth and power, and the largest untapped gold reserves shape the future of finance and mining.

The top five countries hold most of the world’s unmined gold worth trillions if extracted.

Australia ( 12,000 metric tons )
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Australia ( 12,000 metric tons )

Australia holds the most gold in the ground, with reserves estimated near 12,000 metric tons. Its major mines are in Western Australia, such as the Super Pit, Cadia, and Boddington making Australia a mining powerhouse.

Russia ( about 12,000 metric tons )
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Russia ( about 12,000 metric tons )

Russia matches Australia, with about 12,000 metric tons of untapped gold. Vast Siberian deposits like Sukhoy Log and Olimpiada drive Russia’s ranking. Despite trade sanctions, Russia’s gold stockpile is a strategic asset.

South Africa ( 3,200 metric tons )
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

South Africa ( 3,200 metric tons )

South Africa has over 3,200 metric tons left underground, though production has dropped in recent years. Once the world’s gold leader, its Witwatersrand Basin still holds some of the planet’s richest rocks.

United States ( approximately 3,000 metric tons )
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

United States ( approximately 3,000 metric tons )

United States ranks next with approximately 3,000 metric tons in the ground. Nevada’s massive gold belts, home to mines like Carlin and Cortez, keep the US a major player in production and reserves.

Indonesia ( 3,600 metric tons )
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Indonesia ( 3,600 metric tons )

Indonesia completes the top five, with nearly 3,600 metric tons. The Grasberg complex, operated by Freeport, is one of the world’s largest gold mines and adds to Indonesia’s strong mining portfolio.

