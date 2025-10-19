LOGIN
From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, 5 bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 21:49 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 21:49 IST

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets. This list also includes Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble and Shane Warne

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 80 Test matches
The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 450 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 80 Test matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 89 Test matches
The veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin took 89 matches to complete his 450 wickets in Tests. He ended his Test career with 537 wickets in 106 matches.

Anil Kumble (India) - 93 Test matches
Anil Kumble, known for his mystery spin bowling, took 93 Test matches to become part of this elite list.

He was regarded as one of the best spinners in Test cricket during his era.

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 100 Test matches
Former Australian great, Glenn McGrath, is also a part of this elite club. He took 100 matches to complete his 450 Test wickets mark. He was one of the best Test bowlers for Australia in the cricket history.

Shane Warne (Australia) - 101 Test matches
Shane Warne, perhaps the best spinner for Australia in cricket history, is fifth on this list. He took 101 matches to complete his 450 wickets in Tests.

