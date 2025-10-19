/From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, 5 bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets. This list also includes Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble and Shane Warne
The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 450 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 80 Test matches.
The veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin took 89 matches to complete his 450 wickets in Tests. He ended his Test career with 537 wickets in 106 matches.
Anil Kumble, known for his mystery spin bowling, took 93 Test matches to become part of this elite list.
He was regarded as one of the best spinners in Test cricket during his era.
Former Australian great, Glenn McGrath, is also a part of this elite club. He took 100 matches to complete his 450 Test wickets mark. He was one of the best Test bowlers for Australia in the cricket history.
Shane Warne, perhaps the best spinner for Australia in cricket history, is fifth on this list. He took 101 matches to complete his 450 wickets in Tests.