5 Best detective Korean web series to watch on Netflix

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 19:34 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 19:34 IST

Detective web series are no doubt the best source of entertainment, packed with sudden thrills and suspense that definitely induce goosebumps. From Signal to My Name, explore the list of the must-watch 5 detective web series of all time streaming on Netflix. 

5 Best detective Korean web series
5 Best detective Korean web series

Korean dramas are widening their audience by offering a diverse range of thrillers, entertainment, and suspenseful storylines. Detective web shows have captured a large number of viewers, raising the bar for the Korean industry globally. Check the list of the most popular and unique K-dramas based on the plot of a detective story that surely leaves a lasting impression on your mind.

Stranger
Stranger

The crime thriller drama revolves around the story of a prosecutor, Hwang Si-mok, who lost his ability to feel emotions after a childhood brain surgery. The man teams up with a detective to solve a murder case while navigating a massive act of corruption.

Beyond Evil
Beyond Evil

The drama follows two police officers named Lee Dong-sik and Han Joo-won, who are on their mission to investigate a chain of serial murders in the small town of Manyang. As they hunt for a killer who reappears after 20 years, they uncover numerous hidden secrets.

Signal
Signal

The story revolves around a profiler, Park Hae-young, and a detective, Lee Jae-han, who communicate across time via a walkie-talkie to solve past cases that are untouched and unsolved. The show takes its turn when they realise that they are going deeper in the mission and have to face the consequences while uncovering the mystery of Jae-han's disappearance.

My Name
My Name

The story is suspenseful and action-packed, revolving around a woman who wants to solve her father's murder case. She joins the police force under a new identity, guided by a crime boss named Choi Mu-jin. The unfolding twists lead to a central twist that will definitely stun the viewers.

The Good Detective
The Good Detective

The show centers on a crime thriller about detective Kang Do-chang, who teams up with rookie Oh Ji-hyuk to uncover hidden truths about a five-year-old murder case. It follows suspense and lots of drama, which makes it worthwhile to watch.

