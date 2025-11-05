LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 best AQI cities in India: Two cities from Maharashtra feature and it’s not Mumbai or Pune

5 best AQI cities in India: Two cities from Maharashtra feature and it’s not Mumbai or Pune

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 20:41 IST

As Delhi continues to face air pollution with air quality index marked ‘very poor’, let's glance at the five cities with the best AQI levels in India.

Shillong, Meghalaya – AQI 12 (Good)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shillong, Meghalaya – AQI 12 (Good)

Shillong tops the list with the cleanest air in India. Surrounded by green hills and forests, the city continues to maintain its fresh, pollution-free atmosphere.

Ahmednagar, Maharashtra – AQI 25 (Good)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ahmednagar, Maharashtra – AQI 25 (Good)

Ahmednagar ranks second with very good air quality. The city’s lower traffic levels and open spaces help it stay cleaner and healthier for residents.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu – AQI 27 (Good)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Madurai, Tamil Nadu – AQI 27 (Good)

Madurai, one of Tamil Nadu’s oldest cities, shows that urban areas can stay clean. Its efforts in keeping pollution low have made its air fresh and safe.

Mira-Bhayandar, Maharashtra – AQI 29 (Good)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mira-Bhayandar, Maharashtra – AQI 29 (Good)

Mira-Bhayandar near Mumbai records clean air despite being close to a busy city. Improved waste control and green zones have helped it achieve a healthy AQI level.

Nashik, Maharashtra – AQI 30 (Good)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nashik, Maharashtra – AQI 30 (Good)

Nashik’s calm surroundings and fewer industrial activities have helped keep its air clean. The city continues to promote eco-friendly habits to protect its environment.

Trending Photo

From Alastair Cook to Graham Gooch, 5 batters with most runs in a single edition of Ashes (English batters only)
5

From Alastair Cook to Graham Gooch, 5 batters with most runs in a single edition of Ashes (English batters only)

From Don Bradman to Steve Smith, 5 batters with most runs in a single edition of Ashes (Australia batters only)
5

From Don Bradman to Steve Smith, 5 batters with most runs in a single edition of Ashes (Australia batters only)

5 best AQI cities in India: Two cities from Maharashtra feature and it’s not Mumbai or Pune
5

5 best AQI cities in India: Two cities from Maharashtra feature and it’s not Mumbai or Pune

Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Top 6 Indian science fiction movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime and more
7

Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Top 6 Indian science fiction movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime and more

Mismatched, Flames, Bandish Bandits: Must-watch 6 romantic Hindi web series available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
7

Mismatched, Flames, Bandish Bandits: Must-watch 6 romantic Hindi web series available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT