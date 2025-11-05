/5 best AQI cities in India: Two cities from Maharashtra feature and it’s not Mumbai or Pune

As Delhi continues to face air pollution with air quality index marked ‘very poor’, let's glance at the five cities with the best AQI levels in India.
Shillong tops the list with the cleanest air in India. Surrounded by green hills and forests, the city continues to maintain its fresh, pollution-free atmosphere.
Ahmednagar ranks second with very good air quality. The city’s lower traffic levels and open spaces help it stay cleaner and healthier for residents.
Madurai, one of Tamil Nadu’s oldest cities, shows that urban areas can stay clean. Its efforts in keeping pollution low have made its air fresh and safe.
Mira-Bhayandar near Mumbai records clean air despite being close to a busy city. Improved waste control and green zones have helped it achieve a healthy AQI level.
Nashik’s calm surroundings and fewer industrial activities have helped keep its air clean. The city continues to promote eco-friendly habits to protect its environment.