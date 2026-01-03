/5 batters with most sixes between IND and NZ: Rohit leads the pack, check where Virat stands

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 22:11 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 22:11 IST

A look at the top five six-hitters in India vs New Zealand ODIs, highlighting their matches played, total runs and sixes scored, showing how power hitting has shaped this long-standing rivalry.

Rohit Sharma
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma tops the six-hitting chart in India vs New Zealand ODIs. Across 31 matches, he has scored 1,073 runs and smashed 47 sixes, using timing and power to dominate attacks in big bilateral and tournament games.

Sachin Tendulkar
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar mixed class with controlled power against New Zealand. In 42 ODIs, he scored 1,750 runs and hit 26 sixes, often shifting gears late in the innings while anchoring India’s batting with authority.

Chris Cairns
3 / 5

Chris Cairns

Chris Cairns was New Zealand’s six-hitting threat against India. Playing 32 ODIs, he scored 838 runs and cleared the ropes 25 times, using his strong base and clean hitting to change matches from the middle order.

Virat Kohli
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli relied more on placement but still found the stands often. In 33 ODIs against New Zealand, he scored 1,657 runs and struck 24 sixes, finishing innings strongly while keeping India in control.

Shubman Gill
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has made a quick impact against New Zealand in ODIs. In just 12 matches, he has scored 623 runs and hit 22 sixes, showing fearless intent and modern strokeplay at the top of the order.

