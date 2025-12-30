A look at the leading run-scorers in the Women’s Premier League, featuring matches played, total runs, averages and key batting performances that have shaped the tournament across multiple seasons.
Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the run charts in the Women’s Premier League. She has scored 1027 runs in 29 matches at an average of 46.68, with eight fifties, playing a big role in the Mumbai Indians’ success.
Ellyse Perry has been one of the most reliable batters in WPL history. She has scored 972 runs in 25 matches at a stunning average of 64.80, including eight half-centuries, anchoring RCB’s batting line-up.
Meg Lanning has been a pillar at the top for the Delhi Capitals. The former Australia captain has scored 952 runs in 27 matches at an average of 39.66, with nine fifties, giving her team consistent starts.
Shafali Verma’s fearless approach stands out in the WPL. She has scored 865 runs in 27 matches at a strike rate of 162.59, smashing six fifties and keeping bowlers under constant pressure.
Harmanpreet Kaur has been a key middle-order presence for the Mumbai Indians. She has scored 851 runs in 27 matches at an average of 40.52, with eight half-centuries, finishing games with authority.