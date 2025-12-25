/5 batters to hit most sixes in SA20: No.3 plays from CSK in IPL

SA20’s biggest power-hitters have dominated the sixes chart, clearing the ropes consistently and delivering match-winning knocks with aggressive batting, high strike rates, and impactful performances across seasons.
Heinrich Klaasen leads the six-hitting charts in SA20, smashing 66 sixes in just 33 matches. With 1008 runs at a strike rate close to 173, he has been Durban’s Super Giants’ biggest power-hitter and a constant threat to bowlers.
Ryan Rickelton has combined consistency with clean hitting for MI Cape Town, striking 57 sixes while scoring over 1000 runs. His strong average of 44 and fearless approach at the top have made him one of the most reliable batters in the league.
Dewald Brevis has brought raw power to MI Cape Town’s middle order, hitting 51 sixes in SA20. His aggressive style and ability to clear the ropes quickly have helped his team shift momentum during crucial phases.
Will Jacks has been a standout six-hitter for Pretoria Capitals, smashing 49 sixes at a strike rate of nearly 170. Along with a century and six fifties, his attacking intent has often put bowlers under early pressure.
Rassie van der Dussen has added power to his trademark consistency, striking 46 sixes for MI Cape Town. With close to 1000 runs and a solid average, he has played several impactful innings while finishing games in style.