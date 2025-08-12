LOGIN
From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, 5 batters to be dismissed on 97 in T20Is

Published: Aug 12, 2025, 15:35 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 15:35 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, here's a look at the top five batters to be dismissed on 97 in T20Is. 

Rohit Sharma (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Former India T20I captain Rohit Sharma was the first batter to be dismissed on 97. During a match against Ireland at The Village in 2018, he achieved this unwanted stat.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
(Photograph: AFP)

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Former Kiwis attacking opener Martin Guptill also features on this unwanted list. Playing against Australia at University Oval in 2021, Guptill was dismissed on 97 and missed his well-deserved century by just three runs.

Kamau Leverock (Bermuda)
(Photograph: X)

Kamau Leverock (Bermuda)

The rising batter from Bermuda, Kamau Leverock, once got out for 97 during a T20I match against Argentina at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground in 2023.

Karanbir Singh (Austria)
(Photograph: X/European Cricket)

Karanbir Singh (Austria)

In a T20I Romania at Simar Cricket Ground in 2024, Austria's Karanbir Singh was dismissed on 97 and missed his century by just three runs.

Anshuman Rath (Hong Kong)
(Photograph: AFP)

Anshuman Rath (Hong Kong)

Hong Kong's Anshuman Rath is the latest addition to this unwanted list. During a match against Malaysia at Bayuemas Oval, Rath scored a great knock of 97 runs, but unfortunately could not convert it into a century after he got out.

