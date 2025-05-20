Published: May 20, 2025, 15:34 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 15:34 IST
Here is a look at 5 Batters Highest Individual score for India against England in Tests on English soil featuring Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Vinoo Mankad.
2. Rahul Dravid - 217 (2002)
Renowned for his defensive approach, Rahul Dravid was nicknamed ‘The Wall’ and famously scored 217 at The Oval. His heroic batting saw India draw the match with England scoring 515 in their first innings.
1. Sunil Gavaskar – 221 (1979)
India’s Sunil Gavaskar scored 221 against England at The Oval as the visitors missed out on a record chase in Test cricket. Courtesy of the score India scored 429/8 before the match ended in a draw as they needed just nine more runs to win the match.
3. Sachin Tendulkar – 193 (2002)
The greatest of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, never scored a double hundred on English soil, with his best of 193 coming in 2002 at Headingley. His knock, coupled with hundreds for Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, saw India win the match by an innings and 46 runs.
4. Ravi Shastri - 187 (1990)
Ravi Shastri famously scored 187 against England at The Oval as he helped India draw. Shastri’s knock helped India score 606 before England were bowled out for 340. The hosts avoided defeat after a follow-on was imposed.
5. Vinoo Mankad – 184 (1952)
One of the greats of the 1950s, Vinoo Mankad scored 184 at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground. Despite Mankad’s great knock, India ended up on the losing side as Vijay Hazare and Co returned empty-handed.