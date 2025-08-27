/From Matthew Hayden to Steve Smith, 5 Australians fastest to 5000 runs in ODIs

From Matthew Hayden to Steve Smith, here's a look at the top five Australian baters fastest to 5000 runs in One Day Internationals.
The former Australian opener, David Warner, tops the list of Australian batters fastest to 5000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 117 matches and 115 innings.
He was one of the most dangerous openers during his era in international cricket.
The former Australian run-machine, Aaron Finch, features second on this list, taking 130 matches and 126 innings to achieve this milestone.
The Australian veteran, Dean Jones, features next on this list. The former batter took 128 innings and 131 matches to complete his 5000-run in ODIs. He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between Australia and Zimbabwe in 1992.
Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith reached his 5000-run mark in ODIs in 145 matches and 129 innings.
He is widely regarded as one of the best batters in the international cricket.
Matthew Hayden, known for his aggressive batting, features next on this list. He took 137 matches and 133 innings to complete his 5000-run mark in ODIs.
He achieved thsi milestone during an ODI match between Australia and South Africa at Basseterre in 2007.