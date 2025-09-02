/From Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan, 5 all rounders to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025

Indian star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is the player to watch for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. So far, in 114 T20Is, Hardik has scored 1812 runs at an average of 27.87.

Apart from batting, Pandya also has 94 wickets in 114 matches at a bowling average of 26.43. It will be interesting to watch how he will contribute to Team India with his all-round skills in the Asia Cup.