/From Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan, 5 all rounders to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025

From Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five all-rounders to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. This list also includes Wanindu Hasaranga, Faheem Ashraf and Axar Patel.
Indian star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is the player to watch for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. So far, in 114 T20Is, Hardik has scored 1812 runs at an average of 27.87.
Apart from batting, Pandya also has 94 wickets in 114 matches at a bowling average of 26.43. It will be interesting to watch how he will contribute to Team India with his all-round skills in the Asia Cup.
Wanindu Hasaranga, known for his mystery spin bowling and hard hitting batting in the lower order, can be the key player for Sri Lanka in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Hasaranga has represented Sri Lanka in 79 T20Is and took 131 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.98. In batting, he has scored 712 runs at a strike rate of 128.98.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan can be a crucial player for his team with both bat and bowl in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In T20Is, Rashid has played 98 matches and took 165 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.07. His bowling tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and eight four-wicket hauls.
Faheem Ashraf's consistency with both bat and bowl can be one of Pakistan’s greatest assets in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. With 42 wickets in 59 matches and handy contributions with the bat (438 runs), he can be the player to watch out for Pakistan in this tournament.
Indian star all-rounder, Axar Patel, can also be the key player for his team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. Axar has represented India in 71 T20Is and took 71 wickets at a bowling economy of 7.30. In batting, he has scored 535 runs at a strike rate of 139.32.