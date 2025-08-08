/From Shami to Siraj, 5 active Indian bowlers with most wickets in international cricket, check where Bumrah stands

From Mohammed Shami to Mohammad Siraj, here's a look at the five active Indian bowlers with the most wickets in international cricket.
Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tops the list of active bowlers with the most wickets for India in international cricket. He took 615 wickets in 363 matches at a bowling average of 29.42. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.
Mohammed Shami, known for his swing bowling and deadly Yorkers, features second on this elite list. In 197 matches, he took 462 wickets at a bowling average of 26.10. His tally also includes 12 five-wicket hauls.
The star Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, features third on this list. He took 457 wickets in 207 matches at a bowling average of 20.63. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.
India's mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also a part of this elite list with 306 wickets in 166 matches at a bowling average of 22.86. His tally includes eight five-wicket hauls.
Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj features fifth on this list. In 101 matches, he took 208 wickets at a bowling average of 28.74. His tally also includes six five-wicket hauls.