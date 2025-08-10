/'47 years and counting': How Voyager 1 still sends data from interstellar space

Launched on 5 September 1977, NASA’s Voyager 1 set out to explore the outer Solar System, with Jupiter and Saturn as its primary targets. After capturing unprecedented data from these giant planets, it pressed onward, eventually crossing the Sun’s outer boundary to become humanity’s most distant emissary. Now more than 24 billion kilometres from Earth, the probe continues to send back rare insights from interstellar space, its faint signal a living relic of 1970s engineering still advancing our knowledge of the cosmos.