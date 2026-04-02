/'40,000 kmph': Why NASA's Artemis II astronauts are flying at a terrifying Mach 32

The final phase of the mission is the ultimate test of extreme deceleration. Within just 20 minutes of hitting the atmosphere at 40,000 kmph, the spacecraft must slow to a halt. After the skip maneuver does the heavy lifting, a complex sequence of 11 parachutes will deploy. This system will violently yank the capsule back, bringing it from roughly 500 kmph down to a gentle 27 kmph (17 mph) for a safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.