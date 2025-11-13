/4 players who could replace Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026

As the trade talks between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings is about to be finalised, let's glance at the top four players who could replace Sanju Samson incase he exits Rajasthan Royals.
With trade talks between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings heating up, Sanju Samson could be swapped for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. If that happens, RR will need a new captain to lead them in IPL 2026. Here are four possible contenders.
If the trade goes through, Jadeja will be a top choice to lead RR. He has IPL captaincy experience with CSK and is known for his fighting spirit, all-round skills, and leadership on the field.
The young southpaw batter has been one of RR’s best batters in recent seasons. His consistency, confidence, and hunger to improve make him a strong option if the franchise wants to groom a long-term leader.
The wicketkeeper-batter has impressed everyone with his calmness and maturity beyond his years. With Samson’s exit, Jurel will take the gloves full-time, and his growing stature could make him a surprise captaincy pick.
Backed by the Royals for several years, Parag finally found form last season. He has led Assam in domestic cricket and shown leadership qualities that RR might consider for a fresh, fearless captaincy approach.