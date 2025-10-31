/3I/ATLAS turns blue and bright: Could a 'hot engine' or 'artificial light' be the source?

While 3I/ATLAS was not expected to be visible during this time, amateur astronomer and comet hunter Worachate Boonplod spotted it using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-19 weather satellite. He said the brightness of 3I/ATLAS was comparable to nearby stars with a magnitude ~11. "The comet is moving from left to right (relative to both the field and background stars) and should go out of the CCOR-1 field on October 24."