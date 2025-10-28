Interstellar comet 3I/Atlas is travelling through our solar system, having already moved past Mars, at an astounding speed of 60,000 km/sec. Its size, light, components, the absence of a cometary tail for the longest time, among other things, have caused quite a stir in scientific communities. But not a lot is still known about it, and we might never really know many details about 3I/ATLAS. It is expected to quietly leave the solar system in the coming months.