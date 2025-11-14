LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /3 major reason why Delhi’s pollution spikes in winter season

3 major reason why Delhi’s pollution spikes in winter season

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 19:37 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 19:37 IST

Delhi’s winter pollution spikes due to temperature inversions, low wind speeds, stubble burning nearby, and local emissions. Together, these factors trap dangerous pollutants over the city, causing hazardous smog and health risks that need urgent regional and local actions.

Temperature Inversions Trap Pollution
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Temperature Inversions Trap Pollution

During winter nights, a temperature inversion forms, where a layer of warm air traps cold air near the surface. This suppresses vertical air movement, preventing pollutants from dispersing, and leads to the accumulation of smog in Delhi’s basin-shaped geography.

Low Wind Speeds Reduce Dispersion
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Low Wind Speeds Reduce Dispersion

Winter brings calm and slow wind conditions. With weak winds, airborne pollutants from vehicles, industries, and stubble burning remain suspended over the city for days, mixing with moisture to form dense and hazardous smog that blankets Delhi repeatedly.

Stubble Burning Adds Significant Pollution
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Stubble Burning Adds Significant Pollution

Each year, after harvest, farmers in Punjab and Haryana burn crop stubble to clear fields quickly. Satellite data shows thousands of fires contributing up to 30-40% of Delhi’s fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) on peak winter days, intensifying the smog crisis.

High Local Emissions from Traffic and Dust
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

High Local Emissions from Traffic and Dust

Despite year-round measures, local pollution sources add nearly half of the winter smog. Vehicle emissions, construction dust, diesel generator exhaust, and waste burning in Delhi release large volumes of particulate matter worsening air quality during winter episodes.

Combination of Factors Creates a Pollution ‘Perfect Storm’
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Combination of Factors Creates a Pollution ‘Perfect Storm’

he convergence of meteorological traps, regional stubble burning, and persistent local emissions creates a ‘perfect storm’ of pollution. This combination causes the Air Quality Index (AQI) to soar beyond 400-500, levels that the WHO classifies as hazardous.

Severe Health Impacts During Winter Season
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Severe Health Impacts During Winter Season

The winter smog leads to a surge in respiratory issues, lung infections, heart ailments, and worsened chronic conditions. Vulnerable groups like children, elderly and those with pre-existing health problems bear the brunt of the toxic air during these months.

Tackling the Problem Requires Regional and Local Action
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Tackling the Problem Requires Regional and Local Action

Effective pollution control in winter needs coordinated efforts beyond Delhi, involving neighbouring states to curb stubble burning. Locally, stricter enforcement of vehicle emissions standards, dust control, and solid waste management are crucial for cleaner air.

Trending Photo

From House of Cards to Maharani: 6 intense political dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and other OTT
7

From House of Cards to Maharani: 6 intense political dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and other OTT

3 major reason why Delhi’s pollution spikes in winter season
7

3 major reason why Delhi’s pollution spikes in winter season

What is Grap-2, 3 and 4? How does it help in reducing pollution in Delhi
7

What is Grap-2, 3 and 4? How does it help in reducing pollution in Delhi

Bihar Election Results: 7 key reasons voters rejected Tej Pratap Yadav as ‘Chhota Lalu’
8

Bihar Election Results: 7 key reasons voters rejected Tej Pratap Yadav as ‘Chhota Lalu’

What is an aptitude test and did the Bilaspur loco pilot fail it?
6

What is an aptitude test and did the Bilaspur loco pilot fail it?