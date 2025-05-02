2,300-year-old mysterious sword with 'Swastika' symbol discovered in France

1 /5

Archaeologists in France have discovered two 2,300-year-old swords in a Celtic Iron Age burial site at Creuzier-le-Neuf. The weapons were found intact within their scabbards and are believed to date back to the fourth century B.C. One of the swords features swastika designs on gems embedded in its copper-alloy scabbard. The swastika, which had symbolic significance in pre-modern cultures, was used in Celtic ornamentation long before it became associated with the 20th-century Nazi regime.