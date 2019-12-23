2019: The year of global outrage

Economic downfall, political autonomy, corruption and climate change were among the many reasons for a massive surge in protests globally. From Hong Kong to Antarctica here are some of the demonstrations that rocked the world in 2019.

Seventh month of Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in districts across the city, including in prime shopping malls, the latest in more than six months of unrest.

Earlier on Sunday, more than 1,000 people rallied calmly in support of China's ethnic Uighurs, who have been detained en masse in camps in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

Protests in Hong Kong are now in their seventh month, albeit in a relative lull compared to the scale and intensity of violence since they started in June.

Many residents are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.

(Photograph:AFP)