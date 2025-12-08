/100kW vs 10kW: Why Israel built two laser weapon systems with near-zero interception cost

Israel’s Iron Beam, more popularly known as the world’s first operational high-energy laser air-defence system is all set to be delivered by the end of this month. It has been designed to neutralise fast-evolving aerial threats at a fraction of the cost of the traditional interceptors. Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems along with Elbit Systems in partnership with the ministry, the system marks a significant shift in Israel’s air-defence structure by introducing an interceptor with an almost zero cost per shot an advantage highlighted by both official releases.