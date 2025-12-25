/10 places where winter temperatures regularly drop below -40°C

These extreme cold locations worldwide regularly experience temperatures below -40°C, from Antarctic research stations reaching -93°C to Siberian settlements where residents endure -50°C winters in adapted communities.
The East Antarctic Plateau holds the record as Earth's coldest place, with satellite measurements recording -93.2°C in August 2010. This remote ice ridge experiences extreme cold due to clear skies, thin air and high elevation. No permanent inhabitants survive here, only temporary research teams.
Vostok Research Station recorded the coldest ground-level temperature ever documented at -89.2°C in July 1983. This Russian facility sits at 3,488 metres elevation on the Antarctic Plateau studying climate and glaciology. Scientists conduct vital research despite extreme conditions year-round.
Oymyakon officially holds the title of coldest permanently inhabited place, recording -67.7°C in 1933. Fewer than 500 residents live here within the Arctic Circle, experiencing average winter temperatures around -50°C. Schools close only when temperatures drop below -55°C.
Verkhoyansk shares the coldest inhabited temperature record with -67.7°C documented in February 1892. This northeastern Siberian town sits in a valley trapping extremely cold air during winter. January averages hover around -45°C regularly.
Yakutsk, capital of Sakha Republic in eastern Siberia, is recognised as the coldest city by population, hosting approximately 336,000 residents. A record low of -64.4°C was recorded in February 1891. January average temperatures consistently reach around -42°C.
Snag in Yukon Territory, Canada, recorded North America's lowest temperature of -62.7°C in February 1947. This remote valley village became uninhabitable due to extreme conditions. The settlement remains abandoned today as a record-holding geographic location.
Dome Argus on the Antarctic Plateau experiences average winter temperatures around -80°C with recorded lows of -85.1°C. This research outpost serves glaciologists studying climate systems and ice sheet dynamics. Scientists conduct vital climate research at this extreme location.
Prud in the Sakha Republic of Siberia regularly experiences temperatures dropping below -45°C during winter months. This remote settlement sits within one of Earth's coldest continental regions. Permafrost extends hundreds of metres beneath the surface here.
Turuhansk, located on the Yenisei River near the Arctic Circle, records regular winter temperatures plunging to -50°C. This Siberian settlement operates under extreme cold conditions throughout winter months. The community demonstrates human adaptation to prolonged freezing.
The Pole of Cold in Siberia near Oymyakon represents a theoretical location where temperatures consistently reach Earth's lowest recorded extremes. This region experiences unique geographic conditions creating temperature inversions. Research indicates this area rivals Antarctica for extreme cold despite higher latitude.