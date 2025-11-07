/10 most secure military bases in the world

Top security bases like Fort Meade, Cheyenne Mountain, and Thule are designed to withstand attacks and monitor threats. These facilities play key roles in protecting national security around the world.
Fort Meade in Maryland is one of America’s most secure military bases. It houses the NSA, which protects national security through advanced cybersecurity measures and strict access controls. The base utilises cutting-edge surveillance and encryption to guard sensitive data.
Deep inside a mountain in Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain is a fortress designed to withstand nuclear attacks. It has blast doors weighing 25 tons and rooms built on springs to absorb impact. It monitors missile threats and can support 800 personnel for a month in case of disaster.
Rambouillet is a key NATO base in France, equipped with state-of-the-art security features. It has a large perimeter fence, surveillance systems, and access controls to prevent unauthorized entry, making it a very secure place for international defence planning.
Camp David is a US presidential retreat. It is a heavily guarded complex with extensive security measures including perimeter fences, armed guards, and advanced intrusion detection systems to protect visiting leaders.
Pine Gap in Australia is a joint US-Australian facility, heavily shielded with high-security fences, CCTV cameras, and restricted access. It plays a crucial role in satellite surveillance and missile detection.
Located in the Aleutian Islands, Eareckson Station is a remote US airbase with massive radar installations capable of monitoring Russian missile launches. Its strategic location and extensive security make it almost impossible to infiltrate.
Mount Yamantau is a secretive Russian facility believed to be an underground complex. It is heavily guarded with advanced security measures and is thought to serve military and nuclear purposes.
Thule Air Base is the northernmost US military base. It is equipped with sophisticated missile warning systems and heavily fortified against attack, guarding US interests in the Arctic region.
Guantanamo Bay has a high-security perimeter, with armed guards, surveillance, and restricted access. It holds detainees and supports important naval operations.
Al Udeid is a major US airbase in the Middle East, heavily fortified with advanced security technologies to safeguard operations in a volatile region. It hosts thousands of troops and aircrafts, with strict controls over entry.