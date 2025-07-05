10 largest cricket stadiums in world featuring Narendra Modi Stadium

From the Narendra Modi stadium in India to the Melbourne cricket ground in Australia, have a glance at the world's largest cricket stadiums in terms of seating capacity.
(Disclaimer: The data is sourced from Forbes India)
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, is the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 132,000. It has hosted key matches like India vs England pink-ball Test and the 2023 World Cup final, drawing huge home support.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, holds 100,024 fans and is one of the oldest venues in world cricket. It hosted the first-ever Test in 1877 and remains famous for the annual Boxing Day Test.
Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, seats 68,000 and is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums. From historic India-Pakistan clashes to World Cup finals, this venue has seen some of the loudest and most passionate cricket crowds ever.
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, India, has space for 65,000 fans. It often hosts domestic games and international games and has been used as a second home ground by franchises like Delhi Capitals.
Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium) in Perth, Australia, can host 61,266 people. It replaced the WACA for most international games and is known for its pace-friendly pitch, offering great bounce for fast bowlers.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India, holds 55,000 spectators. It’s hosted key IPL and international matches and is known for being the home ground of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, can fit 53,583 fans and is a regular Test venue. It is known for its day-night pink-ball tests and a batting-friendly surface with occasional help for spinners on later days.
Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India, holds 50,000. It is used for limited-overs internationals and is known for strong local turnout and rain interruptions, often affecting matches in Kerala.
The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, India, has a capacity of 50,000. It’s become a key venue for T20Is and ODIs and is also the home ground of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Australia, holds 48,000 fans and is known for hosting the New Year’s Test. It often assists spin on later days and is one of Australia’s most loved cricket venues.